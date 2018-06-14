Twitterati guffaws as news of UFO-sighting near PM Modi's residence hits social media

The 2-km radius around the PM's official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi may be a no-fly zone but that did not stop an unidentified flying object (UFO) from violating the rules. On June 7, a UFO was apparently hovering over PM Modi's residence sending the security personnel posted in the area into a tizzy. However the search for the UFO that ensued determined that nothing was found in the area. Once the search ended the Perimeter Security Officer sent an 'OK Report' to the Delhi Police. Special Commissioner of Police and Delhi Police Chief Spokesperson Dependra Pathak confirmed the sighting. "The sighting was reported but nothing threatening was found. More details cannot be shared keeping security reasons in mind," Pathak said as mentioned in a report in The Hindustan Times.

Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police of New Delhi district, told CNN-News 18, "We have not registered any FIR. It could have been a drone, which is common. I cannot disclose more information."

The Intelligence Bureau, National Security Guards and Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) were also intimated about the sighting and were put on high alert.

The safety and seriousness of the incident aside, it was not something Twitterati would have let go. Anyone on social media would agree that this incident was a goldmine for jokes. That's exactly what happened - jokes ensued. INC India's Twitter handle also jumped in at the chance. "Even aliens are looking for vikas," it tweeted.

Even aliens are looking for 'Vikas'https://t.co/PIdQZbJ7hW - Congress (@INCIndia) June 14, 2018

From taking a dig at PM Modi's '56-inch chest' comment to latest events, Twitterati did what it does best.

'UFO' sighted near PM Modi's house on June 7, search finds nothing. Must have been #AchheDin https://t.co/owXj3y9xos - Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) June 14, 2018

Martians probably wanting to take a closer look at 56". The reported sighting of a round "unidentified flying object" hovering over the... https://t.co/lX2KrP5pC6 - Mohan Guruswamy (@mohanguruswamy) June 14, 2018

They must have come to invite him to the one place hes not been till nowhttps://t.co/TNLj7UyOmk https://t.co/X62QUof7uN - Dipali Sikand (@SikandDipali) June 14, 2018

In September last year, the Delhi Police security control room was informed of a drone-like object flying in the Parliament area. Alas! Nothing was to be found then too.