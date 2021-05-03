Uday Kotak calls for 'highest level response measures' to tackle COVID wave II

One of India's top bankers and the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) president Uday Kotak has urged authorities to consider the "highest level response measures" to stop the second wave of coronavirus in the country.
Kotak, chief executive of Kotak Mahindra Bank, in a statement issued by CII, said, "Given the current pandemic situation, safeguarding lives is of utmost priority and nationwide maximal response measure at the highest level is called for to cut the transmission links."
"The healthcare infrastructure and supply build-up are being undertaken on an emergency basis by the governments at the centre and states but will take time. At this critical juncture when toll of lives is rising, CII urges the strongest national steps including curtailing economic activity to reduce suffering," it added.
The statement comes as a U-turn from CII, whose members had in April indicated they were against lockdowns. PM Modi, who on short notice imposed a national lockdown in 2020, had also requested states to avoid shutting businesses this time.
CII also said that "at the current pace of daily caseloads, the requirement for hospital beds and ICU beds, oxygen, and medicines will continue to escalate. At the same time, medical personnel who are already overstretched will be further pressurised."
"Healthcare and frontline workers are giving their best efforts to tackle the influx of patients, but it may not be possible to manage escalating caseloads with the present medical talent availability. We must heed expert advice on this subject - from India and abroad. Highest response measures are needed to break the chain of contagion and also use the time to rapidly build up capacity," noted Kotak. "Our maxim should be 'no one is safe, unless everyone is safe," he added.
Other CII suggestions are as follows:
