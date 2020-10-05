Ultrasound at Rs 150, MRI at Rs 50! Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to offer cheapest diagnostic facility

Delhi's Gurudwara Bangla Sahib will open India's "cheapest" diagnostic facility in December. An ultrasound or X-ray will cost Rs 150 only, according to Dr Arvinder Singh Soni, chairman Liver Transplant at Medanta and Sir HN, Reliance Foundation Hospital. The low prices will help people from lower income groups.



After a low-cost dispensary, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib is now slated to open a cheap diagnostic facility. An ultrasound will cost Rs. 150 & an MRI Scan Rs. 50! pic.twitter.com/oZLKQblUTa Dr. Arvinder Singh Soin (@ArvinderSoin) October 5, 2020

Besides, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjinder Singh Sirsa said a dialysis centre is also being set up at Guru Harkrishan Hospital for kidney patients at the gurdwara premises. It will start functioning next week. A dialysis procedure will cost only Rs 600.

Sirsa informed that diagnostic machines worth Rs 6 crore were donated to the hospital. These include four machines for dialysis, and a machine each for ultrasound, X-Ray and MRI.

The gurudwara will also offer Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) services for the needy for just Rs 50. For others, an MRI scan will cost Rs 800. A committee of doctors has been set up to decide who needs concession, Sirsa said. In private laboratories, an MRI costs at least Rs 2,500.

