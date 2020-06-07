Unlock 1.0: Delhi to open borders from tomorrow, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today said the government has decided to open Delhi borders with Haryana and UP from tomorrow, June 8. He also said all restaurants, malls and places of worship will open in the national capital from tomorrow. He, however, said hotels and banquet halls will remain closed in Delhi for now.

Delhis health infrastructure is needed to tackle Corona crisis at the moment https://t.co/GnTaCTDVkx Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 7, 2020

The Delhi CM said by the end of the month of June, Delhi would need around 15,000 beds. In view of this, the Delhi government has decided to make the beds in Delhi hospitals available for the people of the national capital only. He said Central hospitals will remain open for all.

The Delhi government has also decided to withdraw the 'special corona fee' levied at 70% of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor, with effect from June 10, 2020.

Delhi is the most affected state when it comes to coronavirus, with total COVID-19 cases topping 27,654. The active cases stand at 16,229, while 10,664 people have recovered so far. The death in the nation capital stands at 761.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA (June 8)

India has reported yet another highest single-day spike of 9,971 new COVID-19 cases, including 287 deaths in the past 24 hours, which takes the total number of coronavirus cases to 2,46,628. The active case tally stands at 1,20,406, while 1,19,293 patients have been cured or discharged or migrated. The total number of deaths in the country has surged to 6,929, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data suggests.

With a consistent rise in coronavirus cases, India jumped two places in the global tally in a single day, surpassing Italy and Spain to become fifth most affected country in the world.

