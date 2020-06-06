Delhi hospitals can't turn away people with COVID-19 symptoms, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that there is no shortage of beds for critical COVID-19 patients in the national capital and no one displaying symptoms of the disease would be turned away by any hospital. Kejriwal said this after criticism and complaints regarding lack of attention being paid to patients had been amping up on social media for the last few days.

Kejriwal accepted that some hospitals are "doing mischief" and these will not be spared. "Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID-19 patients. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared," Kejriwal said.

The CM further added, "Please allow a few days for us to sort this out. We will investigate and take action against those who are refusing patients even when beds are available. Some are involved in black-marketing of beds".

The Chief Minister said the healthcare system in Delhi will collapse if thousands of asymptomatic people emerged for testing. He maintained that testing should also be reserved for people who are actually showing symptoms of COVID-19 to avoid overcrowding the hospitals.

The national capital recorded 1,330 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to 26,334 as of 8:00 am on June 6, and the number of deaths due to the disease jumped to 708, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, India has reported 1,15,942 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, June 6), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 6,642 As many as 1,14,072 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

Also Read: Coronavirus crisis: India records highest-ever spike of 9,887 new cases; tally rises to 2.36 lakh

Also Read: Haryana CM launches portal to bring all registered enterprises on single platform