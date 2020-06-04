Unlock 1.0: Restaurants to encourage takeaways, seat 50% of total capacity

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued Standard Operating Procedures for restaurants and other establishments set to open from June 8 under the first phase of lifting coronavirus lockdown. Apart from the general precautions, restaurants have been specifically asked to ensure patrons follow social distancing norms and implement measures that reduce human contact.

Under the SOP, restaurants have been permitted to seat only 50 per cent of their total capacity, while making seating arrangement so that social distancing norms are followed. Only symptomatic staff and patrons are to be allowed in restaurants. Restaurants inside containment zones will remain closed.

Employees and patrons at restaurants have been instructed to follow basic precautions, including face covers, respiratory etiquettes, hand sanitisation, use of Aarogya Setu app, etc, by Health Ministry in its SOP for restaurants.

Here are the arrangements restaurants have been asked to ensure under Unlock 1.0 from June 8:

i. Takeaways to be encouraged, instead of Dine-In. Food delivery personnel should leave the packet at customer's door. DO NOT handover the food packet directly to the customer.

ii. The staff for home deliveries shall be screened thermally by the restaurant authorities prior to allowing home deliveries.

iii. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

iv. Only asymptomatic staff and patrons shall be allowed.

v. All staff and patrons to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks. The face cover/masks has to be worn at all times inside the restaurant.

vi. Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently.

vii. Staggering of patrons to be done, if possible.

viii. Adequate manpower shall be deployed by restaurant management for ensuring social distancing norms.

ix. All employees who are at higher risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public. Restaurant management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible.

x. Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises - duly following social distancing norms shall be ensured.

xi. Additional patrons to be seated in a designated waiting area with norms of social distancing.

xii. Valet parking, if available, shall be operational with operating staff wearing face covers/ masks and gloves as appropriate. A proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc. of the vehicles should be taken up.

xiii. Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

xiv. Preferably separate entry and exits for patrons, staff and goods/supplies shall be organised.

xv. Required precautions while handling supplies, inventories and goods in the restaurant shall be ensured. Proper queue management and disinfection shall be organised.

xvi. Maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet, when queuing up for entry and inside the restaurant as far as feasible.

xvii. Seating arrangement to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained.In restaurants, not more than 50% of seating capacity to be permitted.

xviii. Disposable menus are advised to be used.

xix. Instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins to be encouraged.

xx. Buffet service should also follow social distancing norms among patrons.

xxi. Number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms.

xxii. Use of escalators with one person on alternate steps may be encouraged.

xxiii. For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30oC, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

xxiv. Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited.

xxv. Effective and frequent sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and hand washing stations/areas.

xxvi. Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (door knobs, elevator buttons, hand rails, benches, washroom fixtures, etc.) to be made mandatory in all guest service area and common areas.

xxvii. Proper disposal of face covers / masks / gloves left over by patrons and/or staff should be ensured.

xxviii. Deep cleaning of all washrooms shall be ensured at regular intervals.

xxix. Adequate crowd and queue management to be ensured to ensure social distancing norms.

xxx. Staff / waiters should wear mask and hand gloves and take other required precautionary measures.

xxxi. Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) to be encouraged.

xxxii. Tables to be sanitised each time customer leaves.

xxxiii. In the kitchen, the staff should follow social distancing norms at work place. Kitchens area must be sanitised at regular intervals.

xxxiv. Gaming Arcades/Children play areas (wherever applicable) shall remain closed.

xxxv. In case of a suspect or confirmed case in the premises:

a. Place the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others.

b. Provide a mask/face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor.

c. Immediately inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline.

d. A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT/treating physician) and accordingly further action be initiated regarding management of case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection.

e. Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive.

