McDonald's braces up to restart dine-in, delivery, take-out services amid Lockdown 5.0

Fast food giant McDonald's, on Tuesday, said that it was going to restart its dine-in, delivery and take-out services in West and South India soon. As per the latest guidelines by MHA, hospitality services like restaurants and hotels have been allowed to resume operations from June 8.

Westlife Development, the company that owns and operates McDonald's restaurants in West and South India, said that the brand implemented a stringent 42-point checklist to ensure safety and hygiene across all its services.

On reinstating the operation, Smita Jatia, Director, Westlife Development Limited said that "In the last two months, we have closely watched the evolving situation and have constantly taken learnings from other markets that are closer to the cycle of recovery, to ensure we are able to deliver a reassuring and safe experience".

The quick service restaurant said it has opted for technology to ensure safety of both its employees and customers. Westlife Developments' McDonald's chain has enabled contact-less dine-in and take-out for customers.

Besides, crew members of the restaurants have been trained across their 315 outlets on hygiene practices, the company added.

McDonald's staff has also been asked to mandatorily download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones. It has asked its crew members to go through thermal screening before starting their shifts.

The burger-chain company has said that it will be sanitising kitchen-equipments every 4 hours. Also, it would maintain a separate kitchen, including utensils for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

The company has claimed that all chairs, trash cans, food trays, and washrooms will be sanitised pro-actively. McDonald's will also offer contactless home delivery. It further said that it would sanitise the delivery bag before a rider uses it.

"McDonald's is also ensuring increased sanitisation checks at the supplier's end to ascertain food safety from farm to plates," the company said.

McDonald's said that it would also store records of health and travel history of all employees and visitors.

