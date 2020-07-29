Unlock 3.0 guidelines: Schools, cinemas, metros to remain shut till Aug 31; gyms to open; check full list

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday unveiled the Unlock 3.0 guidelines under which gymnasiums and yoga institutes will be reopened from August 5. However, schools, cinemas, metro trains will to remain closed till August 31.
"Dates for opening of metro rails, cinema halls, etc will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation," the MHA said.
Under Unlock 3.0 guidelines, the third installation in the phased easing of lockdown restrictions, the government has announced few more relaxations. The government has removed restrictions on movement of individuals during night (night curfew). However, these relaxations will not apply to containment zones which will continue to have strict restrictions till August 31, 2020. Within the containment zones, only essential activities are allowed.
Also Read: Where are the early signs of economic revival after COVID-19 lockdown?
Under Unlock 1 and 2, certain activities, i.e., religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; shopping malls; domestic flights and passenger trains in limited manner; have already been permitted from June 8, 2020 outside the containment zones.
Here's a lowdown of what will remain operational and what will be closed based on the containment zone you are in:
Also Read: Russia likely to approve world's first coronavirus vaccine by August 10
CLOSED:
Unlock 3.0 guidelines, the following activities will remain prohibited for all the zones till August 31:
The following additional activities will be permitted with restrictions, except in the Containment Zones:
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today