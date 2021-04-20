UP govt announces weekend lockdown to arrest COVID-19 surge

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a weekend lockdown across the entire state from April 24 to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases. Districts having more than 500 active coronavirus cases will also remain under an 11 hour-long night curfew from 8pm to 7am every day as per the new directive.

According to the additional chief secretary of UP Home Department Awanish Awasthi, only essential services will be allowed and night curfew will continue in all districts.

"Every citizen must contribute to make Corona curfew a success. As far as necessary, do not go out of the house. Celebrate festivals at home. If you go out, then wear a mask. There must be no crowds at public places. It should be strictly implemented," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in his address to a special COVID-19 task force.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has stayed the Allahabad High Court order that directed the Uttar Pradesh government to impose strict restrictions in five cities amid rising COVID-19 cases. The Allahabad High Court had directed the state government to shut down malls, shopping complexes and restaurants till April 26 in five cities-- Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow and Varanasi but avoided using the term "complete lockdown".

Uttar Pradesh continues to remain one of the top 10 contributors to India's coronavirus tally. India's most populous state has reported 17,066 active cases and 167 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

