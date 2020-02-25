US, India ink mega $3 billion defence pact, 3 MoUs; POTUS calls it 'wonderful deal'

India and United States (US) on Tuesday finalised defence deals worth $3 billion, and signed three memoranda of understanding (MoU), including a pact in the energy sector. During the joint media address, US President Donald Trump said the US had expanded its defence cooperation with agreements for India to buy advanced American military equipment, including Apache and MH-60 Romeo Helicopters -- finest in the world. "These will enhance our joint defence capabilities," he added.

On the issue of trade deal between India and the US, Trump said teams from both the countries had made tremendous progress for a comprehensive trade agreement. "I'm optimistic we can reach a deal of great importance to both countries. Since I took office, the US exports to India are up nearly 60 per cent and the exports of high-quality American energy have grown by 500 per cent," he added.

Trump added that both India and the US were committed to protect their citizens from "radical Islamic terrorism". "In this effort the US is also working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil," he added.

Apart from the defence deals, Trump said they discussed the importance of a "secure 5G wireless network" and the need for this emerging technology to be a tool for freedom, progress, prosperity, not to do anything with where it could be even conceived as a conduit for suppression and censorship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said the two countries had decided to take Indo-US ties to comprehensive global partnership level. The unprecedented and historic welcome given to Trump in India would be remembered, said Modi.

"The relations between the two countries have never been as good as they are now," Trump said, adding that the countries have made "wonderful deal".

Earlier, Modi welcomed the US president and thanked him for taking time out for the visit to India. President Trump, in turn, said the last two days in India were amazing, especially the event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. "It was a great honour for me. I would imagine they (the people) were there may be more for you than for me... 125,000 people were inside. Every time, I mentioned your name, there were cheers. People love you," Trump said.

