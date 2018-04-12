US think tank says trade protectionism harms poor the most, threatens food security

The 2018 Global Food Policy Report, an annual publication of US-based International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), has warned that conflicts and droughts may remain persistent threats to food security, especially hunger, before the international community during the year.

The findings of a global survey, which forms part of the report, say that 74 percent of the 1000 plus respondents from 105 countries think policies supporting the free flow of goods and investment contribute to global food security and nutrition. While 66 percent said anti-globalization policies and rhetoric will harm the hungry and the impoverished more, 76 percent think tighter borders and migration restrictions will impact food security. The survey was on the perceptions about food policy and food security now and for the future, and on the impacts of globalization.

This seventh edition of the annual report centred around the overarching theme of globalization and growing anti-globalization trends, looking at how current changes in the flow of goods, investments, people, and information impact global food systems. About 42 percent of the respondents thought global governance mechanisms and institutions adequately support food security and nutrition in a globalized world.

The chapter on "South Asia, food systems at crossroads", highlighted India's National Nutrition Mission and said that despite the country's efforts to implement numerous nutrition specific and nutrition-sensitive programmes including Integrated Child Development Services, the National Rural Health Mission, the Mid-Day Meals Scheme, the National Food Security Mission, and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, high levels of maternal and child undernutrition persist.

"Climate change is the most pressing issue facing the region, given its implications for the food security of already vulnerable populations. Increasing climatic variability, extreme weather events, and rising temperatures pose new challenges to ensuring food and nutrition security in the region", it said.

The report stated that global food value chains and robust economic prospects offer untapped potential for prosperity in the region. "Equally important are efforts to increase efficiencies, reduce postharvest losses, and develop the agro-processing sector. Better intraregional linkages and increased intraregional trade will also help the region to grow. In 2018, South Asian countries are expected to reform their agriculture sectors, increase openness to trade, strengthen linkages with global food value chains, and take steps to adapt to climate change and weather uncertainties", the report predicts.

Overall, it expects economic uncertainties. Despite this relatively positive economic outlook, adjustments in the global economy are expected to continue as national economies deal with shrinking workforces and diminished productivity gains while still recovering from the 2008 financial crisis, the report says. "Growing tendencies toward protectionism, evidenced by changes in US and UK trade policies, also create further economic uncertainties".

The report estimates that the projected 3.1 percent global growth in 2018, could translate to improvements in livelihoods, poverty status, and food security. "Strong global manufacturing and trade, a benign financial environment, and largely stabilized commodity prices support these positive projections. Growth in emerging and developing economies is expected to be strong, with projected growth of 4.5 percent in 2018", it adds.

The report also recognizes the importance of technological advances and predicts its rapid acceleration, especially in automation and artificial intelligence during the year. "While this has the potential to threaten economies and industries that are not able to adjust to the rapid change, technological innovations, coupled with the global flow of knowledge, can be game changers for agriculture and food systems. For example, innovations in information and communication technologies, especially through mobile phones, together with open access data can put vital information in the hands of farmers", it notes.

Cautioning that climate change will continue to pose immediate and long-term threats, particularly extreme weather events, water and soil stress, and food insecurity, the report calls for global cooperation to defuse tensions arising over climate change."Building resilience to climate shocks and strengthening climate-smart agriculture will be increasingly critical".

The report suggests that a renewed commitment to working together will be the key to achieving food security and better nutrition in a sustainable way. "At the global, regional, and national levels, data and evidence must remain at the heart of more open, transparent, and inclusive food systems. Current discussions on food systems and commitments to ending hunger must be moved forward to action. Enacting policies to garner the benefits of globalization while minimizing the risks that fuel antiglobalism will be a critical priority in