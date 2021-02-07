Uttarakhand flood: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a Glacier breach in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. The central government has also announced Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured.

In a massive flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, 100 to 150 people are feared to be dead, while 10 bodies have been recovered so far. According to state Chief Secretary OM Prakash, 100 to 150 casualties are feared in the flash flood where the water level in Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers rose suddenly after an avalanche near Rishiganga Power Project at Raini village.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister, who was in Assam for an event, had spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and reviewed the situation. He took stock of the rescue and relief work underway.

PMO tweeted, "While in Assam, PM Modi reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand. He spoke to CM @tsrawatbjp and other top officials. He took stock of the rescue and relief work underway. Authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected."

"Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand government has also decided to give financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river causing large-scale devastation. Homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream. Many villages were evacuated and people taken to safer areas.