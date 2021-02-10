Uttarakhand flood: Tapovan tunnel rescue ops underway; 32 bodies recovered, 206 still missing

Rescue operations at the 2.5 km long Tapovan tunnel in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district are still on in full swing. The biggest challenge for rescue teams was removing the slush and debris. A total of 32 bodies have been recovered whereas 206 people are still missing, according to the authorities concerned.

The water level inside the tunnel is constantly surging and specialised equipment is being used to access those trapped inside. While rescue operation officials are hopeful of getting 'signs of life', they have not been able to establish contact with 25-35 workers who are trapped inside the tunnel.



32 bodies recovered, 206 persons (including 25-35 people stuck inside Tapovan tunnel) missing in Uttarakhand glacier burst, according to State government ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2021 According to Union Power and New Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh, 93 National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) workers are missing whereas 39 are still stuck inside the Tapovan tunnel in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident. Singh added the families of those who have died will receive financial aid worth Rs 20 lakh. He further said an Early Warning System as a precautionary measure for avalanches is in pipeline. The flash floods after the glacier burst in Chamoli's Joshimath led to heavy losses to the NTPC's 480 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad hydropower project and 13.2 MW Rishiganga Hydel project besides the loss of life and cattle. More than 600 personnel from The Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in Chamoli district for search and rescue operations. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked ITBP jawans for their efforts at transporting ration, medicine, and other essentials to remote villages that got cut off due to floods. Rawat tweeted, "I myself have seen how the ITBP jawans are taking ration, medicines, etc, to the residents of remote villages like Jugaju, Juvagar by walking 5-6 km on inaccessible hill routes from the Lata helipad. They deserve all the compliments for serving people selflessly." , , , , , , pic.twitter.com/vJLCO9rgJw Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 9, 2021 5/6 , , Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 9, 2021

Road connectivity continues to remain impacted in areas like Jugaju, Lata, Juwagwad, Raini Palli, Pang, Suki, Bhalgaon, Suraihota, Fagrasu, Tolma, Long Segdi, Bhangyul, and Gahar.

