Uttarakhand glacier burst: 15 dead so far, search on to find 150 missing people

The rescue operation in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district is still on after yesterday's massive flooding due to a Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Reni village, which has left 15 dead so far. More than 150 people are still missing in the area. The operation jointly being carried out by State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Disaster Relief Find (NDRF) is currently underway at a tunnel in Tapovan, where teams are using JCB machines, heavy earth moving equipment and excavators to remove silt and find the missing people. Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar has said around 28 to 30 people are likely to be trapped in the Tapovan tunnel. The ITBP personnel are also conducting search operations near the second Tapovan dam tunnel. Besides, the Indian Air Force has also resume relief and rescue operation in the Chamoli district area.

12.00 AM: RK Singh, the Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, terms the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, where an avalanche has led to flash floods yesterday, a "very sad and tragic" incident.

11.31 AM: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar explains about the rescue operation situation in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, where a glacier burst led massive devastation.