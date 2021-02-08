scorecardresearch
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 15 dead so far, search on to find 150 missing people

Rescue operation is currently underway at a tunnel in Tapovan, where JCB machines, heavy earth moving equipment and excavators are being used to remove silt and find missing people. Uttarakhand police say around 28 to 30 people are likely to be trapped in Tapovan tunnel

Main rescue challenge at Tapovan is 30-35 feet of mud Main rescue challenge at Tapovan is 30-35 feet of mud

The rescue operation in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district is still on after yesterday's massive flooding due to a Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Reni village, which has left 15 dead so far. More than 150 people are still missing in the area. The operation jointly being carried out by State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Disaster Relief Find (NDRF) is currently underway at a tunnel in Tapovan, where teams are using JCB machines, heavy earth moving equipment and excavators to remove silt and find the missing people. Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar has said around 28 to 30 people are likely to be trapped in the Tapovan tunnel. The ITBP personnel are also conducting search operations near the second Tapovan dam tunnel. Besides, the Indian Air Force has also resume relief and rescue operation in the Chamoli district area.

12.00 AM: RK Singh, the Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, terms the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, where an avalanche has led to flash floods yesterday, a "very sad and tragic" incident.

11.31 AM: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar explains about the rescue operation situation in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, where a glacier burst led massive devastation.

11.24 AM: IAF says aerial rescue and relief missions have resumed with Mi-17 and ALH helicopters flying from Dehradun to Joshimath with disaster relief teams on board.

11.22 AM: ITBP has intensified search operation at the 2nd tunnel. Around 30 people could trapped inside it.

10.45 AM: Canine squad also deployed to carry out the search operation near Tapovan dam in Chamoli.

10.44 AM: SDRF removes the debris and slush at the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamol. -- ANI

10.40 AM: Eight bodies have been recovered from the rescue operation in Tapovan's Dhauliganga, in Chamoli district.

10.35 AM: All rescue teams have reached. As many as 153 people may be missing, says Ashok Kumar, DGP Uttrakhand.

12.30 AM: Visuals tunnel near Tapovan, Chamoli.

12.15 AM: Ashok Kumar, DGP Uttarakhand, says around 28 to 30 people may be trapped in Tapovan tunnel.

10.12 AM: Visuals from the ground zero at Tapovan.

10.07 AM: Australia stands with one of its closest friends at this very difficult time, says Australia PM Scott Morrison.

10.00 AM: UK Prime Minister Borris Johnson has expressed condolences. "My thoughts with the people of India and rescue workers in Uttarakhand as they respond to devastating flooding from the glacier collapse. The UK stands in solidarity with India and is ready to offer any support needed," said Boris.

9.50 AM: The Uttarakhand glacier disaster came as a grim reminder of the Kedarnath deluge of 2013, which led to widespread devastation in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region. However, unlike the Kedarnath tragedy that struck after a downpour, the flash flood on Sunday occurred on a bright and sunny morning.

9.40 AM: Scientists have said that satellite and Google Earth images did not show a glacial lake near the region but there was a likelihood of 'water pockets', which might have burst, leading to massive flooding in parts of Uttarakhand after the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

9.48 AM: Main rescue challenge at Tapovan is 30-35 feet of mud. Right now, water is flowing above this and many more are believed to be trapped in the mud.

