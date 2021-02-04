Priyanka Gandhi escapes unharmed after vehicles in her cavalcade collide in UP's Hapur

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had a close shave on Thursday, February 4, when several vehicles in her convoy collided on a highway in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. Although no one was hurt in the incident, a few vehicles got damaged.

The vehicles, including SUVs, followed Gandhi's car, according to purported videos that have surfaced on social media.

Accompanied by Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Gandhi was heading towards Rampur to attend the 'antim ardaas' of Navreet Singh, a resident of Dibdiba village in the district who died on January 26 in Delhi where he was participating in the farmers' protest against the new agri laws.

Singh died in a clash as his tractor overturned after ramming into the barricades at ITO, Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Lallu retweeted a post that had a video of him along with Gandhi seated in a car en route to Rampur.

Gandhi arrived in Rampur and met the family of Navreet Singh.

Congress, among other opposition parties including BJP's former allies Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiv Sena, has lent its support to the farmers' agitation.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November, demanding that the Centre take back the three laws enacted last September and guarantee minimum support price for crops. The Centre has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.

