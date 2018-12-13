Vijay Mallya congratulates Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia on poll victories; Twitterati heaps sarcasm

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya congratulated Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia over their victorious runs in the state assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh elections, respectively. In a tweet earlier today, Mallya wished well to the young politicians from the Indian National Congress who played a crucial role in securing the win for their party in respective states.

As expected, this got people talking, with some sarcastic retorts asking Mallya to come to India and congratulate Pilot and Scindia in person. Mallya is presently awaiting confirmation from the UK Secretary of State before he is extradited to India.

Replying to Mallya's tweet, @anandmatunga wrote, "Vijay Mallya - We invite you to personally shake hands with the winners. Join the oath taking ceremony!!"

A few users took the best wishes Mallya extended to the young leaders as a licence to draw connections between him and the Congress, whereas others subscribed to a more logical school of thought.

"He can only congratulate the winners. BJP lost in all 5 states so he can't congratulate them," @juspreet_batra commented on the thread.

One @Sachdesh006 commented, "He was happy when modi became PM. And congratulated him also..."

Mallya was cleared for extradition to India by the Westminster Magistrates Court earlier this week, after the court found a prima facie case of fraud, money laundering and conspiracy. His case has been referred to the Secretary of State in United Kingdom. Mallya has around 10 days to appeal before the higher court in the country.

Back home, Pilot and Scindia are set to assume important positions in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh state governments respectively following Congress' victory in these states after the recently concluded state elections. Jyotiraditya Scindia is believed to have been offered the post of deputy chief minister in Madhya Pradesh as Kamal Nath seems set to assume the office of chief minister. However, Nath's name has come under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Akali Dal for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot is featuring prominently in the ongoing deliberations over who will become the next chief minister of Rajasthan. Even if the Congress high command favours two-time chief minister Ashok Gehlot to head the government in Rajasthan, Pilot could become the deputy chief minister of the state.

