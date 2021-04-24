'We must fight this scourge of humanity together': Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has expressed his solidarity with India in its fight against the second wave of coronavirus. Khan tweeted in Urdu, "I express my solidarity with the Indian people who are facing the deadliest wave of COVID-19. We pray for the speedy recovery of those affected by the epidemic around the world, including our neighbours. We must fight this scourge of humanity together."



Imran Khan's tweet comes on the back of the request by Pakistani civil society and the humanitarian organisation Edhi Foundation to help India tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Edhi Foundation's chairman Faisal Edhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi wherein he sought permission to enter India with ambulances and a team comprising medical technicians, office staff, drivers and supporting staff. Edhi also said in this letter that they will arrange all the necessary supplies needed on their own.

Edhi wrote, "We are very sorry to hear about the exceptionally heavy impact that the pandemic has had on your country, where a tremendous number of people are suffering immensely... we would like to extend our help in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing and further circumventing the current health conditions."

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 157 fatalities in the last 24 hours, which has taken the COVID-19 death toll in the country at 16,999. The number of new COVID-19 cases reached 5,908 in the country, thus, taking Pakistan's coronavirus tally to 7, 90,016.

