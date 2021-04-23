Pakistan's Edhi Foundation offers to help Indian govt manage COVID-19 crisis

Pakistan-based humanitarian organisation Edhi Foundation has offered to help Indian government manage the raging COVID-19 crisis. Edhi Foundation's chairman Faisal Edhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday requesting permission to enter the country with a team of volunteers and 50 ambulances in order to assist in the pandemic management. Edhi leads one of the largest charitable ambulance networks in Pakistan.

In his letter to the PM, Faisal Edhi has stated that he seeks to lead the team himself. "We are very sorry to hear about the exceptionally heavy impact that the pandemic has had on your country, where a tremendous number of people are suffering immensely.... we would like to extend our help in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions," Edhi wrote in the letter addressed to the Prime Minister.

Faisal Edhi stated that he is seeking permission from the Indian government to enter the country with ambulances and a team that will consist of medical technicians, office staff, drivers and supporting staff.

"We will arrange all the necessary supplies that our team needs to assist the people of India. Importantly, we are not requesting any other assistance from you, as we are providing the fuel, food, and necessary amenities that our team will require," he said. "We only request your permission to enter India as well as any necessary guidance from the local administration and police department," Edhi added.

The Edhi Foundation has been involved in several humanitarian efforts linked with Pakistan and India in the past. This included the safe return to India of a deaf and mute girl who had been stuck in Pakistan for 15 years.

Edhi Foundation's offer to help India comes shortly after several Pakistani citizens on Twitter were requesting their Prime Minister Imran Khan to help India in its fight against COVID-19. The hashtag '#IndiaNeedsOxygen' was trending on number one in Pakistan on Friday morning.

