'We stand in solidarity': After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg support farmers' protest

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg took to Twitter to express her solidarity with the farmers' protests in India. Thunberg shared a CNN report on internet services being shut due to the ongoing protests and tweeted, "We stand in solidarity with the farmers protest in India."

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

Farmers' agitation has been going on in India since more than two months against the three farm laws passed by the Centre. These protests took a violent turn during the tractor rally planned by farmers on January 26, which led to clashes between farmers and police officials.

Following the chaos that unfolded on January 26, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered a suspension of internet services in and around Ghazipur border, Singhu border and Tikri border on January 29. This shutdown of internet services was extended till Tuesday.

The Haryana government went a step ahead and extended the ban on mobile internet services in seven districts - Kaithal, Panipat, Rohtak, Jind, Dadri, Sonipat, Charkhi and Jhajjar till 5 pm on February 3 in view of the ongoing farmers' agitation.

"The Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile Internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), SMS services (only bulk SMS) and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in seven districts--Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar--till 5 pm on February 3," an official statement said here.

The Swedish activist was not the only one to tweet on the issue. Singer and actress Rihanna also took to Twitter to talk about the farm protests and questioned the suspension of internet services in and around the protest sites. Sharing the same news report, she tweeted, "Why aren't we talking about this?!"