Abhijit Banerjee did the unexpected when he learnt he had won Nobel Prize

Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee went back to sleep after getting informed he had won the Nobel Prize award. During his interview with NobelPrize.org, the Nobel Laureate said it would have been an "assault to the system if he had not continued his sleep". "Yes. It was very early in the morning. I'm not an early morning person. I figured it would be an assault to the system if I don't continue my sleep," Banerjee said.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday awarded Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee the Nobel Memorial Prize for Economic Sciences. Banerjee, his wife Esther Duflo, and Michael Kremer have been conferred with the honour "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty." The prestigious award was announced on Monday around 6 am New York time. He said winning the award with his wife is "special". So far, only four other married couples have won the Nobel together in the prize's history.

Banerjee, who studied at Presidency College in Kolkata, Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University and Harvard, is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He had also taught at Harvard University and Princeton University.

He is a co-founder of the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (along with with economists Esther Duflo and Sendhil Mullainathan), a research affiliate of Innovations for poverty action, and a member of the Consortium on Financial Systems and Poverty. Together with Esther Duflo, Michael Kremer, John A. List, and Sendhil Mullainathan, he has proposed field experiments as an important methodology to discover causal relationships in economics.

