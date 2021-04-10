West Bengal elections 2021: PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee spar over death of 5 people in Cooch Behar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the violence outside a polling booth in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district that led to the killing of 5 people. PM Modi extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He also attacked Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress and said since Didi, as Mamata Banerjee is popularly addressed, "can see her chair slipping away", she has gone down to this level.

Prime Minister said, "What happened in Cooch Behar is very saddening. My sympathies are with the families of those who died, I condole their demise. Didi and her goons are perturbed, seeing the people's support for BJP. She has stooped to this level as she can see her chair slipping away."

The Prime Minister launched a stinging attack at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying, "The ways of Didi, TMC and their goons will not be allowed to work in Bengal" while addressing a rally at Siliguri. He further urged the Election Commission authorities to take stringent action against all those accused in the incident.

The TMC alleged in its statement that the CRPF personnel deployed were "influencing voters to vote in favour of BJP." The party further stated, "When TMC workers went to enquire why people were not being allowed to vote, BJP miscreants launched an attack creating an atmosphere of chaos, following which CRPF open fired leading to five TMC workers losing their lives."

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee attacked the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and tweeted, "Heart wrenching reports of 5 innocent people shot dead by Central Forces coming in from Coochbehar. Amit Shah is this your vision for Bengal when you call for turning Bengal into 'SonarBangla'?"



Heart wrenching reports of 5 innocent people shot dead by Central Forces coming in from Coochbehar. @AmitShah is this your vision for Bengal when u call for turning Bengal into SonarBangla ? Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) April 10, 2021

While dismissing TMC's allegations as canards, the BJP candidate from Sitalkuchi Baren Chandra Barman has claimed that one of the deceased people was a BJP polling agent and alleged TMC's involvement. Barman said, "He was our polling agent and was going to the booth when TMC goons shot him dead. Rabindra Nath Ghosh's claim is a total lie. We have informed the SP and the ECI about the incident, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits."

He further claimed that none of the central forces officials or police officials were present near the booth when the incident took place.

What exactly happened in Cooch Behar?

A clash took place outside a polling booth in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Saturday, resulting in the death of 5 people. This matter is being investigated by the Mathabanga police under Cooch Behar district. This incident took place in the Sitalkuchi area at 10 am after unidentified people attacked a Quick Response Team (QRT). According to sources, the clash took place while the team and the local police officials were clearing way for voters to reach polling booths. In the middle of all this, a voter fell down and unidentified people started damaging the QRT vehicle. The security personnel then fired five rounds.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: West Bengal assembly elections: Five dead in clash at polling booth in Cooch Behar

Also read: West Bengal Election Phase 4 voting underway: 15.85% voter turnout in 44 constituencies till 9 am