West Bengal Election Phase 4 voting underway: 15.85% voter turnout in 44 constituencies till 9 am

Phase 4 of West Bengal state legislative assembly elections 2021 is currently underway. In the first two hours of polling i.e, till 9:00 am on Saturday, a voter turnout of 15.85 per cent has recorded in West Bengal. In Phase 4 of West Bengal State legislative assembly elections 2021, voters in 44 constituencies will be casting their vote for the candidate of their choosing.

Today, polling is being held at 15,940 polling stations across 44 constituencies of West Bengal. Polling began at 7:00 am and is expected to continue till 6:30 pm.

Polling is being conducted for 44 seats spread over Howrah (9 seats), South 24 Parganas (11 seats), Hooghly (10 seats) districts in South Bengal, and Alipurduar (five seats) and Cooch Behar (9 seats) districts in North Bengal. The voter turnout in these areas till 9:00 am has been as follows:

Cooch Behar: 15.39 per cent

Alipurduar: 17.97 per cent

Howrah: 17.48 per cent

South 24 Parganas: 13.26 per cent

Hoogly: 17.04 per cent

The ruling party TMC has a good track record on these seats as it won 39 on them in the 2016 West Bengal State elections.

Key candidates in Phase 4 of West Bengal elections are Union minister Babul Supriyo, state ministers Partha Chatterjee and Aroop Biswas, BJP MPs Locket Chatterjee and Nisith Pramanik, and TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee.

In Phase 1 of the West Bengal assembly elections on March 27, voter turnout of 84.3 per cent was recorded. In Phase 2, 80.43 per cent voter turnout was recorded and in Phase 3, 77.68 per cent turnout was recorded.

Elections for the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal are being held in eight phases. The votes will be counted on May 2.

