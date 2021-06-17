What is Green Fungus? Causes, symptoms, prevention

Green fungus is the latest entrant to join the earlier reported cases of black, white, and yellow fungus. The first case of the infection has been detected in Madhya Pradesh's (MP) Indore. After a 34-year-old COVID-19 survivor was diagnosed with green fungus (Aspergillosis). He was shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance for treatment.

The man, who had recovered from coronavirus, underwent a test on suspicion that he had contracted black fungus infection (mucormycosis). But he was instead found to have green fungus infection in his lungs, sinuses, and blood.

Also Read: Black Fungus, White Fungus, Yellow Fungus: How are they different?

Dr Ravi Dosi, head of the Department of Chest Diseases, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) told PTI. "The patient recovered. But then he started having nose bleeds and a high fever. He had also become very weak due to weight loss," Dr Dosi said.

Doctors have begun working on the details of this new fungus variant. Although this is MP's first such case, the medical community is uncertain about other parts of the country.

What is Green fungus?

Green fungus, also known as Aspergillosis, is caused by a common mold, which is a type of fungus that lives indoors and outdoors. The infection may cause high fever and nose bleeding. Green fungus is also suspected to cause severe weight loss and weakness, according to Dr Dosi.

He added that more research was needed on whether the nature of the green fungus infection in people who have recovered from COVID-19 is different from other patients.

Where does green fungus come from?

The infection exists both indoors and outdoors. Many people breathe in Aspergillus spores every day without falling ill.

Also Read: Why is White Fungus more dangerous than Black Fungus

How does green fungus spread?

For people with healthy immune systems, inhaling Aspergillus spores isn't harmful. But for those with weakened immune systems, breathing it in may cause infection in the lungs or sinuses, which can then affect other parts of the body. If the infection goes untreated, it can cause infectious pneumonia.

Is green fungus contagious?

Green fungus is not contagious and cannot be transmitted from one being to another, or between people and animals.

What causes green fungus?

o Decaying vegetation

o Stored grain

o Compost piles

o Marijuana leaves

Also Read: Health insurance for black, white, yellow fungus: What you must know

What are the symptoms of green fungus?

o Fever

o Wheezing

o Reduced ability to smell

o fatigue

o Shortness of breath

o Cough

o Runny nose

o Headache

o Bones vision difficulties

o Weight loss

o Less urine

o Pain in chest

o Blood in urine

Who can contract green fungus?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), different types of Aspergillosis affect diverse groups of people. The infection commonly affects people who have lung diseases such as tuberculosis.

Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) mostly infects people who suffer from Asthma. Chronic pulmonary aspergillosis, also called 'fungus ball', usually occurs in people with other lung diseases, comprising sarcoidosis, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and tuberculosis.

Meanwhile, invasive Aspergillosis affects people who have weakened immune systems, including those who have had an organ transplant, take high doses of corticosteroids, or are undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

Can green fungus be prevented?

According to doctors, rare fungal infections can be prevented by keeping good hygiene levels, and oral and physical cleanliness. People should avoid going to areas with a lot of dust and stored contaminated water.

In case one has to go to such areas, he/she should wear an N95 respirator. If exposed to dust or soil, people should wash their face and hands with soap and water.