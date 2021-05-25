Black Fungus, White Fungus, Yellow Fungus: How are they different?

While the country is still dealing with coronavirus pandemic, cases of black fungus or mucormycosis are on the rise in the country. Meanwhile, cases of white fungus and yellow fungus have also been reported from some parts of the country. We take a look at the diseases and their symptoms:

Black Fungus

The fungal infection is being found in COVID-19 patients with uncontrolled diabetes and prolonged intensive care unit (ICU) stay. It may turn fatal if care is not taken. It mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of individuals suffering from the disease get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from the air.

Pain and redness around eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomits and altered mental status are the symptoms of the disease. Uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay, malignancy and voriconazole therapy may lead to the infection.

Sinusitis, one-side facial pain or numbness or swelling, blackish discoloration over the bridge of the nose or palate, toothache, loosening of teeth, blurred or double vision with pain, skin lesion, thrombosis and necrosis, chest pain and worsening respiratory symptoms are some of the symptoms of the infection.

White Fungus

This infection can prove to be more dangerous than black fungus. It affects not only the lungs but also other body parts like nails, skin, kidneys, brain, among others. The infection can be caused due to low immunity or if people come in contact with things that contain mould fungus like water, Indian Express quoted Paras Hospital Senior Consultant and Head Respiratory Medicine/Pulmonology Dr Arunesh Kumar as saying.

"Patients of white fungus show Covid-like symptoms but test negative; the infection can be diagnosed through CT-Scan or X-ray," Dr Kumar said. Immunocompromised patients have a higher risker of getting this infection.

Yellow Fungus

This infection can prove to be dangerous than black and white fungus as it starts internally. Yellow fungus can cause pus leakage, slow healing of wounds, and can also cause devastating symptoms such as organ failure and acute necrosis in serious cases, as per a report in The Times of India.

Like the other two, yellow fungus is also caused by unsanitary conditions, overuse of steroids and other medications. The symptoms include lack of appetite, lethargy, sunken eyes, among others.

