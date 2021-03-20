WhatsApp was down for 50 minutes, development down in Bengal for 50 years: PM Modi's dig at Mamata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised "ashol poriborton" (real change) in West Bengal while addressing an election rally in Kharagpur on Saturday. PM Modi has been campaigning on behalf of the BJP for the upcoming state legislative assembly elections in West Bengal.

"Bengal has given chances to Congress, TMC, Left, if you give BJP a chance this time, we will show you what ashol poriborton (real change) looks like," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister added, "The kind of people turnout in Bengal shows BJP is coming to power in the state this time. It's my honour that you have come to bless BJP in such huge numbers, this clearly suggests Bengal mei iss baar BJP sarkar (It will be a BJP government this time in Bengal)."

PM Modi slammed Congress, the Left parties and the TMC for stalling progress in West Bengal for decades. He took a jibe at these parties while referring to the global outage of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram services that had occurred the previous night.

PM Modi said, "You must be aware that last night WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for 50-55 minutes, everybody got worried. But in Bengal, development and dreams have been down for 50-55 years."

"You have seen destruction by Congress and the Left. TMC ruined your dreams. In the last 70 years, you gave opportunities to everyone but gave us 5 years, we will free Bengal from the 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you," the Prime Minister told the crowd at the Kharagpur rally.

PM Modi also slammed current West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He said, "Didi says 'khela hobe', but the truth is 'khela sesh, vikaas araambh hobe' (Game is over, now development will start)."

