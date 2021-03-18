'Khela shesh hobe': PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee govt; calls for change in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, March 18, slammed West Bengal Minister Mamata Banerjee for following "appeasement and vote bank politics", using her "Khela Hobe (game on)" phrase to launch an attack on her.

Addressing a rally in Purulia, PM Modi held Banerjee's government responsible for infiltration in the state alleging that her game that she played for 10 years will be over and development will begin.

"Didi, O Didi - you played for 10 years. Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe. (Now your game will be over, and development will begin)," he said.

Also Read: West Bengal polls: PM Modi criticises Mamata Banerjee; promises 'Sonar Bangla' if BJP wins

The Prime Minister was speaking at the rally ahead of the eight-phase Bengal election beginning March 27. PM Modi further alleged that the ruling TMC (Trinamool Congress) never considered Dalits, backwards and adivasis its own, and these sections were the worst victims of cut money culture and 'Tolabaji' (extortion) by the state's ruling party.

He also accused the Banerjee government of patronising underground Maoist rebels. "The single most important reason for infiltration is appeasement and vote bank politics being pursued by didi's government," he said.

PM Modi said on May 2, the day the votes for assembly elections will be counted, Banerjee's "khela" (game) will be "shesh" (over) and development will start.

Repeatedly accusing the TMC supremo of trying to appease a section of people for vote bank politics, Modi said, "People of Bengal have a strong memory. Bengal remembers those who accused the army of plotting a coup, whose side you took during the Pulwama attack and the Batla House encounter."

Also Read: PM Modi to address public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal, Assam today

The prime minister hit out at the TMC government on the issue of corruption even during the COVID-induced lockdown.

Referring to a slew of central schemes which the TMC government is yet to implement, Modi said, "we believe in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) while TMC believes in Transfer My Commission."

"The TMC has created a new breed of Maoists in Bengal who loot public money. The money is meant for poor people. Didi's government has patronised Maoist violence," he alleged.

The prime minister said Purulia's industrialisation was neglected during the erstwhile Left rule and the current TMC dispensation.

"The TMC government has given Purulia only water crisis, forced migration, and administration that discriminates," he alleged.