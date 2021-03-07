West Bengal polls: PM Modi criticises Mamata Banerjee; promises 'Sonar Bangla' if BJP wins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a massive political rally at Brigade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Sunday, promised a "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal) if the BJP is voted to power. He also attacked the state government for allegedly letting down the people who placed much faith in chief minister Mamata banerjee's government. He added, "Bengal trusted Didi for Pariborton. She broke the trust."

The Prime Minister said, "The dream of 'Sonar Bangla' will be fulfilled. Today, I have come here to assure you of Bengal's development, to increase investment here, to protect Bengal's culture and to bring change."

"I have come here to make you believe in 'Asol Poribortan', believe in Bengal's development, in change of Bengal's situation, in increasing investment and industries in Bengal, and in the reconstruction of Bengal," Modi added.

PM noted the next 25 years are very important for development in the state and promised that in 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of independence, West Bengal will lead the country once again.

The democratic system had allegedly been destroyed in the state and the BJP would strengthen it, PM said. Modi also promised to re-establish public belief in the police, administration and government systems.

While slamming Abhishek Banerjee, the CM's nephew, PM Modi asked, "The people of Bengal had chosen you as 'Didi', but then why did you remain the aunt of a nephew? The people of Bengal are asking only this one question from you."

PM Modi also used Trinamool party's favourite motto - "Maa, Manush, Maati" - to point out the increasing violence in West Bengal. Modi said, "You are well aware of the condition of 'Maa, Manush, Maati'. Mothers are being attacked on streets and in their houses. Recently, the cruelty unleashed on an 80-year-old mother has shown their cruel face to the entire country."

The Prime Minister also took a dig at CM Mamata Banerjee changing her constituency this time from Bhowanipur to Nandigram. Modi, while referring to Banerjee's scooter ride a few days ago in protest against increasing fuel prices, said, "Your (CM Banerjee's) scooty took a turn towards Nandigram instead of going to Bhawanipore. Didi, I wish everyone well and don't want anyone hurt. But what can I do if the scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram?"

Earlier, PM Modi arrived around 2 pm in Kolkata, his first visit to the state after the Assembly poll dates were announced. Actor Mithun Chakraborty also joined the BJP today and greeted PM Modi on the dais.

West Bengal's 294-seat Assembly poll elections are scheduled to be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 and the results will be declared on May 2.

