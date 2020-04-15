Wholesale price inflation eases to 1% in March

Inflation based on wholesale price index (WPI) eased to 1 per cent in March from 2.26 per cent in February, registering a sharp fall in food prices, the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Wednesday stated.

Food Articles inflation for the month of March fell to 4.91 per cent from 7.79 per cent in the previous month. Inflation in vegetables fell sharply to 11.90 per cent in March from a high of 29.97 per cent in the previous month. However, inflation in onion continued to rule high at 112.31 per cent during March.

Fuel and power basket witnessed deflation of 1.76 per cent compared to 3.38 per cent in February, while manufactured products witnessed inflation of 0.34 per cent compared to 0.42 per cent a month before.

The nationwide lockdown since March 25 would have had some impact on the data collection for March. "Due to outbreak of Coronavirus and Nationwide lockdown, the provisional figures of WPI for latest month are computed with low response rate. The figures are likely to be revised in a significant manner during release of final month," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India stands at 11,439, including the active tally at 9,756 and death toll at 377, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

