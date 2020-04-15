Coronavirus lockdown 2.0: All agricultural activities to remain fully functional, says govt

All agricultural and horticultural activities will remain fully functional during the lockdown, according to fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs after extension of the nation-wide lockdown till May 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, said the nation-wide lockdown, which was supposed to end on April 14,had caused immense economic loss but there was no alternative to saving human lives.

As per the guidelines, all farming operations will be allowed now. Agencies engaged in procurement of agricultural products will be allowed to function. 'Mandis' operated by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee or notified by the State/UTs will be allowed to operate. State/UTs should promote decentralised marketing and procurement of produce at the village level, the guidelines suggest.

The guidelines also say that the agriculture machinery shops will remain open during the lockdown. Inter and intra state movement of heavy machinery for farming-related activities will also be permitted. Customer Hiring Centers (CHC) will also remain open. Manufacturing and distribution of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds will be allowed during the lockdown.

The guidelines have a separate sub-section for fisheries, animal husbandry and plantations. Operations of the fishing industry, which include feeding, maintenance, harvesting, processing, packaging, cold chain, sale and marketing will be allowed during the lockdown. Movement of products and workers will also be allowed under the revised guidelines.

Guidelines on animal husbandry during the lockdown say that collection, processing, distribution and sale of milk, milk products by milk processing plants will be allowed. Operation of animal husbandry farms is also permitted during the lockdown. 'Gaushalas' and other animal shelter homes will also be allowed to function.

Tea, coffee and rubber plantations will have to operate with only 50 per cent workers doing the lockdown, the guidelines suggest. Processing, packaging, sale and marketing of these plantations will also have to be carried out with half the number of workers during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, India has reported 9,756 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 15), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 377. As many as 1,305 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

