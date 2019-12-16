Wholesale price inflation increases to 0.58% in November

Inflation based on wholesale price index rose to 0.58% for November on the back of rise in food prices. WPI inflation stood at 0.16% in October. In the corresponding month of previous year, WPI inflation stood at 4.47%.

The increase in food prices was led by rise in price of urad (19%), fish-marine (6%), moong (5%), rajma (4%), jowar, egg, condiments and spices, fruits and vegetables and masur (3% each), wheat, arhar, poultry chicken and bajra (2% each) and gram, fish-inland and pork (1% each).

Meanwhile, WPI inflation for September remained unchanged at 0.33 percent, the government said.

