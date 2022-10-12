229 infra projects examined by NPG since October 2021 under PM GatiShakti

As many as 229 critical infrastructure projects of different ministries including ports and steel have been examined and recommended by the Network Planning Group (NPG), constituted under the PM GatiShakti initiative, since last October, a senior official said on Tuesday.

On October 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Gati Shakti- National Master Plan aimed at developing integrated infrastructure to reduce logistic costs.

All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through the NPG, constituted under the PM GatiShakti initiative.

"As of today 229 critical infrastructure gaps have been reported and necessary recommendations have been given by the NPG from the perspective of logistics efficiency," Special Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Amrit Lal Meena told reporters here.

These 229 projects are from different ministries, including steel, coal, ports and shipping.

"Use of National Master Plan portal is helping the central and state governments to cut time and cost of critical infrastructure projects. Unforeseen disruptions will be reduced now due to use of the portal," he said.

Access to the portal is restricted to the government authorities. It is used for identification of critical gaps and planning of projects.

So far, 26 states have integrated different categories of data with this portal.

"NMP portal is now extensively used by central as well as state governments," Meena said.

The NPG has representations from various connectivity infrastructure ministries/departments involving their heads of network planning division for unified planning and integration of the proposals.

All these departments approach the NPG first for approval before making a DPR (detailed project report) at the planning stage. After the NPG's clearance, the project follows the normal procedure of approval by the finance ministry and the Cabinet, depending upon the projects.

For example, if the railway is planning a project on a specified route, by putting the relevant information on the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan portal before finalising the DPR, it can see whether the proposed track is crossing through public land or private property or highways.

Over 1,500 layers of data including land, ports, forest, and highways are available on the portal.