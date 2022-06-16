47th GST Council meeting to be held on June 28-29 in Srinagar

The 47th meeting of GST Council will be held on June 28-29, 2022 in Srinagar, said Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

The GST Council comprises finance ministers of the Centre and states and are likely to discuss, among other things, the GoM interim report on rate rationalization.

Notably, the implementation of GST will also be completing five years on 1 July, 2022.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was known that the panel of ministers on Goods and Services (GST) rate rationalisation is scheduled to meet on June 17 to discuss possible tweaking in tax rates. The Group of Ministers (GoM) is likely to discuss possible changes in the tax slab, they said, adding that the final report of the panel would take some more time