Adani Group stands firm amid Dharavi redevelopment debate, says project awarded by previous MVA govt

In the eye of a brewing storm over the Dharavi slum redevelopment project, Adani Group has stood its ground, vehemently defending the legitimacy of the bidding process that granted them the colossal undertaking. The controversy erupted as thousands took to the streets in dissent against the Rs 23,000 crore initiative, culminating in a march led by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena from Dharavi to Adani's Mumbai office.

Adani Group's spokesperson from the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL) issued a resolute statement, asserting that the project had been secured through a transparent, international bidding process during the tenure of the previous Congress-Shiv Sena coalition government, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). "The Dharavi project was awarded to the Adani Group through a fair, open, internationally competitive bidding process," the statement reiterated.

Addressing the uproar concerning alleged favouritism towards the conglomerate, the spokesperson clarified, "The tender conditions were finalised during the MVA government's tenure and have remained unchanged post-awarding. Hence, it is inaccurate to claim any special privileges granted to the awardee."

The ambitious redevelopment project aims to metamorphose the world's largest slum into a modern urban centre while resettling its 1 million residents. Adani Group emphasised its commitment to providing all eligible tenement holders with a comprehensive solution, ensuring they transition seamlessly into their new homes within Dharavi itself.

Project Details Debunk Misinformation

Refuting circulated misinformation, the spokesperson highlighted project provisions. Even ineligible tenement holders will receive accommodation under the Rental Housing Policy, while eligible residential units will enjoy 17% more area than other projects in Mumbai under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). Additionally, the statement emphasized the transparent handling of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) through a dedicated portal monitored by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and the Maharashtra government.

Setting the record straight, the statement clarified the 99-year lease agreement with the Indian Railways and the subsequent subleasing strategy for housing societies aligns with standard government practices in Mumbai.

Vision for Dharavi's Transformation

Amidst the dissent, the Adani Group reiterated the broader consensus across Mumbai, Maharashtra, and India for uplifting Dharavi's residents with improved living conditions, education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and essential amenities. They emphasized the project's significance, aiming to succeed where previous attempts faltered.

Uddhav Thackeray's Challenge

The protest, spearheaded by Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, stressed their stance against any biased decisions favouring builders during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Thackeray challenged the ruling BJP to highlight any such decisions made under his leadership.

As controversy swirls around the redevelopment project, both sides remain entrenched in their positions, intensifying the debate over the future of Dharavi and its residents.