Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
economy
Ahead of UK trade deal roll out, India notifies lower customs duty for car imports

Ahead of UK trade deal roll out, India notifies lower customs duty for car imports

India-UK FTA to be effective from July 15, India has committed to lower import duty to 10% in 15 years for specified quota of cars.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026 12:36 PM IST
Ahead of UK trade deal roll out, India notifies lower customs duty for car importsGovt cuts import duty on UK cars

Car lovers may rejoice! With the implementation of the India-UK free trade pact from July 15, the government has cut the import duty on UK cars and released the procedure to apply for the lower tariffs.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade in a notification has notified the procedure for importers to seek approval for quota-based duty concessions on imports of passenger cars and goods vehicles under the trade deal with UK.

Advertisement

This dispensation will be available for specified internal combustion engine passenger cars and goods vehicles as well as electric, hydrogen and hybrid passenger cars imported from the UK. The new rates will be applicable from July 15.

MUST READ | BT Explainer: India-UK CETA — Zero duty on 99% of exports, 137 services sectors opens for India

Under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), India has committed to reduce import duties on automobiles from the current 110% to 10% based on quotas over a 10-15-year period. It will permit import of 378,000 units of ICE engine passenger cars and 137,000 units of electric, hydrogen and hybrid cars during the first 15 years of the implementation of the trade pact between the two countries at the concessional tax rate. It will also allow 32,500 commercial goods vehicles in a 10-year period at concessional rates.

Advertisement

“At the time of clearance of the import consignment, the importer in India must produce a Certificate of Origin issued by concerned authorities in UK. 4. The application window for submission of TRQ applications, for each calendar year, will be intimated through a separate Public Notice from time to time,” said the notification by the DGFT, adding that the year in respect of these imports will be the period from January 1 to December 31.

“Importers under TRQ shall endeavour to pass on the benefit of the concessional customs duty available under the TRQ to the final buyer or consumer,” it further said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Jul 10, 2026 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today