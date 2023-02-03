Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 3/litre; check latest rates here 

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) that markets its products under the Amul brand, has hiked the prices of milk by Rs 3 per litre across all variants. GMCCF said in a release: “We would like to inform you that the price of Amul pouch milk (all variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. February 2, 2023 night dispatch (February 3, 2023 morning).”

New prices of variants such as 500 ml Amul Taaza, 500 ml Amul Cow Milk, and 500 ml Amul A2 Buffalo Milk stand at Rs 27, Rs 28, and Rs 35 respectively after the upward revision in rates. A litre of Amul Taaza and Amul Cow Milk will now cost Rs 54 and Rs 56 respectively, as per the company statement.

Check latest Amul milk rates here

Product New MRP per unit Amul Taaza 500 ml Rs 27 Amul Taaza 1 litre Rs 54 Amul Taaza 2 litre Rs 108 Amul Taaza 6 litre Rs 324 Amul Taaza 180 ml Rs 10 Amul Gold 500 ml Rs 33 Amul Gold 1 litre Rs 66 Amul Gold 6 litre Rs 396 Amul Cow Milk 500 ml Rs 28 Amul Cow Milk 1 litre Rs 56 Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 500 ml Rs 35 Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 1 litre Rs 70 Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 6 litre Rs 420

The GCMMF increased prices of Gold, Taaza, and Shakti milk brands by Rs 2 per litre ahead of Diwali in October 2022 in all states except Gujarat. Former Amul MD RS Sodhi had said in a statement, “Amul has increased prices of full cream milk, gold and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat.”

After this price hike, Amul Shakti milk was available at Rs 50 per litre, Amul Gold at Rs 62 per litre, and Amul Taaza at Rs 56 per litre. The price hike was done given the rise in overall costs of operation and production of milk, as per Amul.

Sodhi, however, told India Today: “The prices of gold and buffalo milk prices has been increased by Rs 2 per litre due to an increase in fat prices in some other markets in Gujarat. Only for gold and buffalo milk due to higher dairy prices.”

