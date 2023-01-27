Bank holidays February 2023: Banks to be closed for 10 days next month; check list here

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) in its holiday calendar has announced that banks in India will remain closed for 10 days in February this year. The holidays include various festivals, second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

Next month there will be 10 bank holidays, including the second, fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Banks will only be working on one Saturday as lenders will be closed for three consecutive Saturday’s (February 11, 18 and 25).

Here is the list of holidays

February 15 (Wednesday): Banks will be closed in Manipal state on the occasion of Lui-Ngai-Ni, Mahashivratri (Maha Vad-14), State Day and Loser.

February 18, (third Saturday): Banks will be closed in most of the states except Tripura, Mizoram, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, and Meghalaya.

February 20 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Mizoram on the occasion of Mizoram State Day.

February 21 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Sikkim on the occasion of Losar.

Since most of these festivals are regional, only the banks situated in the state will remain shut amid the festive activities in the region. According to the Reserve Bank of India, all these holidays are under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Branches of all public sector and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will remain shut on the bank holidays notified by the RBI.

The holidays will come into effect under three categories, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

The online and net banking services will remain functional. Hence, if you are planning to visit your bank branch for any bank related important work, the holiday calendar will be of your use.



