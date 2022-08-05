Arpita Mukherjee had named Partha Chatterjee as nominee in 31 LIC policies

After further investigation of Arpita Mukherjee’s possessions and assets, the Enforcement Directorate has found out that West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee has been named as a nominee in 31 life insurance policies belonging to her. The two had also entered into a partnership deed under joint venture, APA Utility Services, on January 1, 2012.

Several properties were bought in the name of this partnership. Some properties were purchased in cash too, the ED found out. The source of these funds are still being investigated.

The ED also found a conveyance deed registered in the office of ADSR Bolpur, that mentions that their association, along with financial and landed interests, goes back to 2012.

Separately, Arpita Mukherjee had mentioned one Kalyan Dhar as the director of three companies she is involved with, but an investigation by India Today revealed that he is a cab driver in real life. Dhar is now under the investigation of the ED in connection with the money laundering case.

The agency is probing Symbiosis Merchants Private Limited, Sentry Engineering Private Limited, and Arpita Echhay Entertainment Private Limited, where Arpita Mukherjee has been named as a director.

The ED has, so far, raided Mukherjee’s residences in connection with the case. In two of her flats, the agency found over Rs 50 crore of cash, along with a huge quantity of gold.

As per ED sources, 6.5 kg of 24K gold products, along with 1.5 kg of 22K gold items were seized at her Belghoria flat. As per market calculations, the gold amounted to Rs 4.31 crore. There were seven pieces of 24K gold bangles, weighing around 500 gms each, two 18K and 22K bangles, two bracelets, three 24K gold bars weighing 1 kg each, and two smaller-sized gold bars. Apart from that, four large necklaces or haars, 18 earrings, nine necklaces, one gold pen, seven gold chains, five rings and a gold chain with 'A' marked on it were found.

A special court in Kolkata sent Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee to two-day ED custody till August 5.

