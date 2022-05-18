Auto, taxi fares may increase by this week in Delhi

Amid rising fuel prices, the Delhi government may revise fares for auto-rickshaws and taxis by this week. A Delhi government committee, formed to revise fares, is likely to recommend increasing auto and taxi prices in proportion to rising CNG prices.

However, some auto and taxi unions have voiced their concerns and stated that this will stiffen competition with cab aggregators who dole out rides at subsidised rates. They shared their concerns with the panel too.

The committee has been working for the past two weeks to understand the demands and expectations of drivers. The committee is likely to finalise its report by the end of this week.

A source told news agency PTI that the deadline for submission of the report expires this week. The report will first go to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and then to the cabinet for approval. "The committee is likely to finalise its report in the next two days. There have been two meetings of the committee. It is likely to recommend a proportionate enhancement of fares with respect to the CNG prices. The committee has also taken into account the concerns of autorickshaw unions," the source said.

The Fare Revision Committee is headed by the special commissioner (State Transport Authority). Other members on the panel include deputy commissioner and deputy controller of accounts, two nominated district transport officers and a technical expert. The committee also includes members of civil society, including representatives from resident welfare associations, commuters, and students.

The price of CNG in the national capital was hiked by Rs 2 per kg on Sunday, the 12th increase in rates in over two months. One kg of CNG now costs Rs 73.61, up from Rs 71.61 per kg, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) information, the firm that retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities.



