CNG price hiked by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi-NCR; Check out details

The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi and adjoining cities and been hiked by Rs 2 per kg, with effect from 6 am on May 15.

With this hike, CNG is now priced at Rs 73.61 per kg in the national capital. It is priced at Rs 76.17 per kg in Noida. While in Gurugram, CNG is retailing at Rs 81.94 per kg post the latest hike.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities, has hiked gas prices in some other parts of the country as well.

In Rewari, CNG is retailing at Rs 84.07 per kg. In Karnal and Kaithal CNG is retailing at Rs 82.27 per kg. In Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur it is at Rs 85.40. While in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand CNG is retailing at Rs 83.88 after the latest hike.

City gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb as economies world over recovered from the pandemic-induced slowdown.

Prices rose by ?8.74 per kg in the last three months of 2021, and from January there was a steady increase of about 50 paise a kg almost every week.

The rates have gone up after the government more than doubled the price of natural gas to USD 6.1 per million British thermal unit from April 1.

The unions of auto, taxi and mini bus drivers in the national capita had gone on strike last month due to the 'unprecedented' hike in rates of CNG.

(With inputs from agencies)

