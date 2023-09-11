‘Beautification process will continue’: Delhi govt promises Delhiites; thanks them for cooperating during G20 Summit

The Delhi government thanked the people of the national capital for their cooperation in making the G20 Summit 2023 a success. Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday that it was because of the money collected through taxes that Delhi could be beautified. They said that the beautification process of the city will continue well after the G20 Summit 2023 that wrapped up on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Urban Development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the Public Works Department (PWD), Urban Development (UD) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will work together to keep Delhi in the future too.

"We want to congratulate the 2 crore people of Delhi for their cooperation in making the G20 Summit successful. It was with their money collected through taxes that we could beautify Delhi," Bharadwaj said.

"For three days, people of Delhi had confined themselves to their homes. On some days, they faced traffic jams as well. PWD, MCD, UD and many other departments will work together to make Delhi beautiful in future as well," he said.

PWD minister Atishi said, "We promise the people of Delhi that this beautification process will continue. Mechanical road sweeping and road washing was going on in a systematic way during the G20 Summit. This will continue now by MCD.”

The minister stated that if required, the Delhi government would support the MCD in buying more machines to keep the national capital clean. “We will not wait for even a single day,” said Atishi, adding that she called a review meeting on Monday morning. Atishi will be on ‘ground zero’ to review the areas where beautification works will be carried out.

The PWD will carry out beautification and decorative horticulture works on the 1,400 km of roads that are under the department.

As per reports, 2,100 sanitation workers were actively involved in maintaining cleanliness, out of which 1,000 workers were specifically assigned to clean the roads and market areas identified for the summit. Workers had to operate in three shifts – morning, afternoon and night – to ensure round-the-clock cleanliness and sanitation.

(With PTI inputs)

