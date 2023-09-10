'Delhi is at its prettiest': Ashneer Grover takes evening joyride in a Porsche amid G20 Summit in Delhi

Ashneer Grover, the former Co-founder of BharatPe, has become the subject of social media attention after he was spotted taking a late-night Porsche ride on the streets of Delhi amid the G20 summit.

Grover was awestruck by Delhi's exquisite makeover on the eve of an illustrious event, as he cruised down the city’s streets. He took to Instagram to share a video that vividly captured the stunning transformation of the city.

In his Instagram post, Grover wrote, "G20 - Late evening Porsche drives in Delhi! Spend some time on the roads. Delhi is at its prettiest!"

The video showcasing the deserted streets of Delhi became the talk of social media, underscoring the heightened security measures that were put in place during an important summit.

Grover, who was earlier the judge of the famous reality show, "Shark Tank India" has an eclectic collection of luxurious vehicles. He has a collection of high-end luxury cars that comprises the likes of an Audi A6, a Mercedes Maybach S650 and an eye-catching green Porsche Cayman.

The 18th G20 Summit is taking place at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The theme for this year's summit, presided over by India, is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth - One Family - One Future", a phrase derived from the ancient Sanskrit scripture, the Maha Upanishad.

To ensure the summit runs smoothly, rigorous traffic restrictions have been established around the venue and the hotels housing the attendees. Several foreign leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, are attending the meeting.

