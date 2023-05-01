Bengaluru as 'State Capital Region': What does the BJP have in mind?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its election manifesto for the upcoming assembly election, which includes the establishment of the 'State Capital Region' (SCR) of Bengaluru. The SCR will encompass a comprehensive city development strategy, cohesive transportation networks, and cutting-edge digital integration.

One of the main projects under the development plan for the SCR is the establishment of a world-class Multi-Modal Transport Hub, named "Concorde Bangalore". The hub, similar to the WTC transport hub in New York, will act as a central node for all public and on-demand transport services.

In addition, the BJP plans to create a Bengaluru Unified Transit Network, inspired by Transport for London, which aims to revolutionise the city's commuter experience through public engagement and continuous evolution. The network will consist of an integrated ticket-booking app called "MyBengaluru MyRoute" and a Universal Travel Card called "My City My Card". These initiatives will facilitate travel across all modes of public transport in Bengaluru.

The BJP's manifesto also includes other development plans, such as the creation of employment opportunities and the improvement of healthcare services in the region.

The party's vision for the SCR of Bengaluru is to establish it as a model city for the rest of India. With these projects, the BJP aims to provide world-class infrastructure and services to the citizens of Bengaluru, while also promoting sustainable development and digital innovation.

To tackle the city's traffic challenges, BJP has announced the development of a comprehensive mobile application that integrates AI-driven solutions. The app will aim to improve traffic management in critical areas like Silk Board Junction, Hebbala, Gorgunte Palya, Mekhri Circle, Sarjapur, and others. The mobile application will offer intelligent traffic management, demand-responsive transit, smart parking solutions, and enhanced traffic safety features.

BJP said the party has provided a grant of Rs 9,698 crore for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru in the Budget 2023-24. The party has also undertaken work on the Bengaluru Suburban Rail project, with a target of completing it within 40 months at an expenditure of Rs 16,000 crore. Furthermore, the BJP has initiated work on the Amruth Nagarothana scheme through the BBMP, with an expenditure of Rs 6,000 crore.

The party has pledged to make Karnataka a premier hub for electric vehicles (EVs) by setting up charging stations across the states, incentivizing 1000 EV start-ups, converting BMTC buses to electric, creating an EV city on the outskirts of Bangalore, and developing a Formula-E circuit. The party also plans to exempt electric vehicles from registration fees and road tax.

BJP plans to launch the Yuva-Karunadu - Digital 4.0 initiative, under which Karnataka’s first Global Innovation Hub, inspired by the Tel Aviv model, will be established, with a startup incubator and accelerator to provide 250 select youth every year with a seed capital of Rs 50 lakh each, and an enabling policy environment. It also promises to establish YuvaGuru-Digital 4.0 scheme to support private incubators and accelerators in establishing state-of-the-art incubation centres in Bengaluru.

The party, if elected, will provide a one-time capital grant of maximum 50 per cent or Rs 1 crore (whichever is less) for Fixed Cost Investment (excluding land & building) along with providing incubator setups.

It aims to establish a gigabit optical fibre network along the lines of the network laid in Germany and Japan, to act as an information highway in Bengaluru with enhanced internet speeds. The party said it will set up a Virtual Reality Lab in upper primary government schools, creating a Tech-led Transformation Research Centre and enhance the Digital Governance in Bengaluru by introducing Bengaluru On Board, a dashboard, to help citizens and officials access local information related to governance.

The BJP promises to create a plug-and-play environment for MSMEs, offering workspace, business services, and logistical support at a nominal rent in every district. They also plan to institute a Rs 5000 crore Funds of Funds for start-ups in sunrise sectors.

On the agri front, the party promises to setting up a 30,000 k-agri fund to establish micro-cold storage facilities, agro processing units in all Gram Panchayats through PPP model, and modernisation and digitalisation of APMCs. The party also aims to accelerate large scale affordable farm mechanisation infrastructure and establish 5 new agro-industry clusters and 3 new food processing parks. Additionally, cold storage facilities will be set up near airports and sea ports to facilitate transportation.

