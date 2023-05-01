Karnataka elections 2023: Uniform Civil Code, free Nandini milk for BPL families, 10 lakh jobs outside Bengaluru on BJP's manifesto

Karnataka elections manifesto: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a part of its Karnataka Elections 2023 manifesto. A high-level committee will be constituted for the purpose of implementing the UCC. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released the party manifesto for the Assembly Polls on Monday in a huge event. CM Bommai said the BJP's manifesto is centred on seven As-- Anna, Akshara, Aarogya, Abhivruddhi, Aadaya, and Abhaya.

The saffron party has also promised to provide every below poverty line (BPL) family with half a litre of Nandini milk apart from 3 free cooking cylinders, 5 kg rice and 5 kg millets under the Poshane scheme. The BJP has also promised to set up the Atal Aahara Kendra in every ward of every municipal corporation to provide affordable and nutritious food.

The BJP will also provide a matching deposit of up to Rs 10,000 on 5-year fixed deposits made by women of SC and ST households under the Onake Obavva Samajika Nyaya Nidhi scheme.

Besides provisions to ensure affordable food for every Kannadiga, the BJP will also launch the Sarvarigu Suru Yojane. Under this scheme, the state revenue department will identify and distribute 10 lakh housing sites to the siteless/homeless beneficiaries.

In order to ensure ease of living for apartment residents, the BJP will constitute the Karnataka Residents' Welfare Consultative Committee. This committee will reform Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972 and modernise the grievance redressal mechanism.

Furthermore, the saffron party has also promised to make huge strides to boost the startup and EV ecosystem in the state along with job creation. The manifesto states that the party aims to designate Bengaluru as a State Capital Region and make it a global hub of digital innovation.

BJP says it aims to transform Karnataka into a "premium hub of Electric Vehicles" by setting up charging stations, converting state transport buses into fully electric ones, and creating an EV City.

It also aims to set up a K-Agri Fund worth Rs 30,000 crore for establishing micro-cold storage facilities and agro processing units and modernisation and digitisation of agricultural produce market committees (APMCs). The Fund also aims to establish 5 new Agro-Industry clusters and 3 new food processing parks apart from bolstering farm mechanisation.

It is also looking at widening the ambit of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme via a plan comprising logistics, industrial clusters, connectivity and export facilities, leading to the creation of 10 lakh jobs outside Bengaluru.

The saffron party will also earmark a total of Rs 1,500 crore towards the development of the Kalyana Circuit, Banavasi Circuit, Parashurama Circuit, Kaveri Circuit, and Ganagapura Corridor to develop Karnataka into a tourist destination.

The voting for Karnataka elections will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

