‘Biggest crash in half a century’: Sandeep Parekh warns of deep US crash with worldwide fallout

In what could be a stark warning for investors worldwide, Sandeep Parekh, Managing Partner at Finsec Law Advisors, has cautioned that the United States could be heading for its biggest economic crash in 50 years — one that might not be limited to the stock market.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Parekh wrote, “I think we are looking at the biggest crash in US history for the past 50 years (and not just a stock market crash). And it will have repercussions across the world. Whether the trigger is deflating of the AI bubble or accelerating trade wars or something else is not important. Gold is shouting this for months now.” He added, almost apologetically, “Sorry to sound like Kiyosaki.”

Advertisement

I think we are looking at the biggest crash in US history for the past 50 years (and not just a stock market crash). And it will have repercussions across the world. Whether the trigger is deflating of the AI bubble or accelerating trade wars or something else is not important.… — Sandeep Parekh (@SandeepParekh) October 16, 2025

Parekh’s comments refer to Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, who has long been critical of the US dollar’s stability and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Kiyosaki has repeatedly warned of an impending financial collapse, urging investors to pivot towards hard assets like gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

In a recent post, Kiyosaki said that holding cash in banks would lead to “guaranteed losses” as inflation erodes the value of fiat currencies. He has accused the U.S. government of “printing fake money” to mask deeper structural flaws, citing past crises — from the 1987 crash and the 1998 LTCM collapse to the 2008 financial meltdown and the COVID-19 recession — as evidence of a recurring pattern of denial and bailout-driven inflation.

Advertisement

“The biggest crash in history is coming... soon. Be careful,” Kiyosaki warned, as quoted by The Street, urging followers to act before it’s too late.

Meanwhile, gold and silver prices have surged to record highs, underscoring investor unease. In India, gold is hovering around ₹1.3 lakh per 10 gm, while silver has crossed ₹2 lakh per kg in several cities. Analysts note this rare phase where safe-haven assets and equity markets are both rallying — a signal of deeper distrust in fiat money.

According to data from The Kobeissi Letter, gold and silver have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than four times in 2025, even as the benchmark US index logs one of its strongest bull runs in recent history. The last time such a divergence occurred — in 2008 and again in 2020 — it preceded major global financial turbulence.