BIMSTEC summit: PM Modi calls for greater regional security, cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that regional security, as well as cooperation, has become very important now as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has "raised questions about the stability of the international order.

Speaking during a virtual address at the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit, PM Modi said, "The recent developments in Europe have raised questions about the stability of the international order. In this context, it has become a greater priority to have regional cooperation. Today we are adopting the BIMSTEC charter to develop institution architecture for our group."

He added that India will provide the BIMSTEC secretariat $1 million to increase its operational budget.

"It is important to strengthen the capacity of the BIMSTEC secretariat. I suggest the secretary-general create a roadmap for the same," the prime minister added. He further noted that the Bay of Bengal must be made a bridge of connectivity, security and prosperity.

"I call on all BIMSTEC nations to dedicate themselves to working with new enthusiasm to achieve the goals we achieved together in 1997," PM Modi stated.

He added that India is working on extending as well as expanding the scope of the BIMSTEC scholarship programme offered by the Nalanda International University.

"We are also signing a treaty on mutual legal assistance on criminal matters," PM Modi said.

The fifth BIMSTEC summit is chaired by Sri Lanka and constitutes seven member states - India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand and Myanmar.