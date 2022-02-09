Government has no business to do business: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated that government has no business to be in business.

Responding to a question about people saying BJP is turning into a socialist party, the prime minister, in an interview to news agency ANI, said that his party trusts the people of the country and believes that the government should make policies that help people grow. However, it has no business to be in business.

"Government has no business to do business. Its job is to think about food for the poor, make houses and toilets for them, get them clean drinking water, make health facilities available to them, make roads, to think about the small farmers. This is my priority," Modi said.

If somebody calls this socialism, then he accepts it, he said. The prime minister also hit out at opposition parties saying they indulge in "fake socialism" while they are just about dynasty.

During the interview, the prime minister also expressed confidence that BJP will form government in the five states where Assembly elections will be held -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

Elections will be held in seven phases in Uttar Pradesh, with the first phase of polling scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Responding to a question about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation that the government has not issued any clarification on border dispute with China and unemployment, Modi said that the respective ministries have given the answers and he has also spoken whenever necessary.

"I have given facts on every subject and spoken on every subject on the basis of facts. On some subjects, our External Affairs Ministry and Defence Ministry have given detailed answers and wherever it was necessary, I had also spoken. How do I reply to a person who does not listen and does not sit in the House," the prime minister said while hitting out at Gandhi.

