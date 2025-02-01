Budget 2025 for tourism: Visa waivers, medical tourism boost, funds for 50 major tourist sites; Details here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, unveiled a roadmap to transform India’s tourism sector. With a mix of visa reforms, destination development, and healthcare-focused travel, the government aims to position India as a top global destination for both leisure and medical tourism.

Visa waivers to ease foreign travel

In a major move to attract more international tourists, the government will introduce visa waivers for select foreign tourist groups. This initiative is designed to simplify the entry process, making India more accessible and appealing to global travellers. By removing visa hurdles, the government hopes to boost tourism revenue, capitalizing on India’s diverse cultural, historical, and natural attractions.

Upgrading 50 major tourist sites

The Budget also outlined plans to develop 50 prominent tourist destinations in collaboration with state governments. This initiative focuses on enhancing infrastructure, improving amenities, and making these sites more accessible. Special attention will be given to destinations linked to the life and teachings of Lord Buddha, reinforcing India’s role as a key player in spiritual and heritage tourism.

Promoting medical tourism through ‘Heal in India’

Recognizing India’s growing reputation in healthcare, the government announced plans to promote medical tourism under the ‘Heal in India’ initiative. In partnership with private sector players, this program aims to attract international patients seeking affordable, high-quality medical care. By easing visa procedures for medical tourists and improving healthcare infrastructure, the government seeks to strengthen India’s position as a global hub for medical and wellness tourism.

Support for homestays and tourism infrastructure

To complement these initiatives, the government will provide Mudra loans for homestay owners, enhancing hospitality services, especially in rural and emerging tourist destinations. Financial backing for key infrastructure projects will also improve connectivity, making it easier for tourists to explore diverse regions across the country.