Cabinet approves 3-tier system to monitor PM Gati Shakti Master Plan implementation

Cabinet has approved a 3-tier monitoring system to be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary to monitor the implementation of PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan. This system will comprise an Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGOS), with secretaries of 18 ministries and heads of logistics division.



A multimodal network planning group (NPG) will also be constituted with representation from the heads of the Network Planning Division from various ministries and departments. The NPG will be assisted by a Technical Support Unit (TSU) in the Logistics Division of Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The TSU will have experts from sectors like aviation, maritime, ports, public transport, rail, roads and highways, etc, and subject matter experts from data analytics, finance/market PPP, GIS, ICT, logistics, pipeline, power, structures (roads, transports and buildings), urban and transport planning, etc.



The Gati Shakti Master Plan envisages a centralised portal to unite the infrastructural initiatives planned and initiated by 16 central ministries and departments, including railways, shipping and aviation, roads and highways, petroleum and gas, telecom, power, among others.

This ambitious project aims to put the projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline under the same umbrella by sharing resources and developing synergies across various ministries.



Meanwhile, Brickwork Ratings has given the Gati Shakti Master Plan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, full marks as it has the potential to facilitate ease of planning and bring down the overall costs of implementation.



“India’s infrastructure growth was hampered by interministerial delays, approval delays and communication gaps between various stakeholders. This often led to slow decision making, time and cost overruns, and thus, a lackluster pace for infrastructure-led growth. Gati Shakti Plan consolidates infrastructure projects in specific corridors and will help various ministries plan projects together without getting hampered by the specific/time-consuming approval processes,” the credit ratings agency said.

