‘Capital market regulations in India have improved phenomenally’: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath hails IPO revolution

The financial markets witnessed an unprecedented surge in investor enthusiasm this week, with five Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) making a grand entrance onto the scene. Notably, Tata Technology, a flagship venture of the esteemed Tata Group, was among the prominent entries, setting the tone for a buzzing market atmosphere.

In a staggering show of confidence, investors flooded the stock market with bids totalling a colossal Rs 2.59 lakh crore during the culmination of the mainboard IPOs. Alongside Tata Tech, other noteworthy IPOs that debuted this week included Gandhar Oil Refineries Ltd., Fedbank Financial Services Ltd., Flair Writing Industries Ltd., and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).

The flawless execution of these IPO listings received widespread acclaim from industry titans, drawing applause for the market's efficiency. Nithin Kamath, the founder of Zerodha, lauded the remarkable evolution of market regulations over the past two decades, emphasising the remarkable progress witnessed in recent years.

Kamath expressed, "The IPO market is experiencing an unparalleled surge, with a staggering Rs 2.6 lakh crore blocked in bank accounts for IPOs valued at Rs 7.6k crore. Remarkably, the settlement timeline has drastically reduced from a lengthy 16 days back in 2003 to just T+3 (~1 week) since September 2023."

Underlining the monumental shift, he elaborated, "Now, funds remain within bank accounts until the allotment process, offering retail investors the opportunity to accrue interest from their savings accounts. This stands as a testament to the transformative improvements in capital market regulations over the past two decades, particularly in the last five years."

After a long time, we have had massive activity in the IPO market, with Rs 2.6lk cr blocked in bank accounts for IPOs worth Rs 7.6k cr.



— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) November 25, 2023

The recent shift to a T+3 timeline for IPO settlements, mandated by SEBI in September, further propelled the momentum. All IPO issues are now required to debut on stock exchanges within three working days following the IPO's closure.

November 24 marked the culmination of this frenetic activity in the primary market, culminating in the launch of five mainboard IPOs aiming to raise an impressive Rs 377 crore. This surge firmly establishes this week as one of the most active and dynamic in recent market history.