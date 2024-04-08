CBDT asks officers to identify top 30 TDS shortfall cases by June 30

Income tax officers have been asked to examine top 30 cases of short payment in case of tax deducted at source (TDS) as well as disposal of at least 150 appeals by Commissioner of Income Tax by June 30 this year.

These are a part of the interim action plan floated by the Central Board of Direct Taxes for the fiscal year 2024-25, outlining the key focus areas for field formations.

“Apart from the statutory limitation matters being attended to by the respective Charges, the following Key Result Areas have been identified for achievement within the time lines as indicated,” said a recent missive by the CBDT to its officials.

The CBDT typically issues an interim action plan for its officials at the start of every financial year and fine-tunes it and comes out with a final plan later in the year.

It has also asked for seminar and awareness campaigns to be carried out on TDS. Over the years, TDS has become a significant source of revenue for the government and it amounted to as much as Rs 8.17 lakh crore in FY23 from just Rs 2.13 lakh crore in FY 13.

In its interim plan for the current fiscal, it has also called for approval of all pending refunds, withheld under Section 241 (A), where scrutiny assessments have been completed and necessary orders have been passed, on an immediate basis or by April 30 this year.

All information sought by enforcement agencies such as the CBI, SEBI, Enforcement Directorate and others, before March 31, 2024 should also be shared by the month end, the CBDT has said, adding that in case of such requests received after April 1, the information should be shared within 15 days of such requests.

It has also asked field officers to identify all cases where seized assets were due for release as per section 132B and release them by June 30 this year.